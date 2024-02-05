New nonprofit helps single mothers of children with disabilities

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Helping single mothers and children with disabilities. That’s the goal of Messiah Hands Foundation.

The new nonprofit opened its doors on Friday. The founder Fifi Collier says it all started because she lost her son with developmental disabilities 12 years ago.

“After all the pain, the hurt, and the grief that I went through, in remembrance of my son.”

Collier says she wants to connect mothers and children to the care available to them, to give them a better quality of life.