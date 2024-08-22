New owners to take over Macy’s location in Greece 

Macy's building at Mall at Greece Ridge sold to new owner

GREECE, N.Y. — Signed, in writing. The Macy’s location at The Mall at Greece Ridge has been sold to new owners.

Macy’s sold its Greece Ridge location to a company called Del Associates XVII, LLC, for $2.6 million. It was made official on August 15, according to the deed filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost took the deed to attorney Gene Welch of Tully Rinckey. Welch said Macy’s wrote in an agreement to cover any property improvements for the new owners.

“I can see why the decision was made,” said an employee there, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I fully understand, being there for so many years,” said the employee, who has worked at the location since it was Kaufman’s.

She said there’s been a decline in foot traffic, and an uptick in thefts.

“I think that had an impact on what clothing lines were being sold or discontinued,” the employee said. She said a good example of this, is the location’s discontinuation of Nike.

Shoppers like Cathy Amico said the mall as a whole isn’t as thriving as it used to be. Amico doesn’t really go there anymore, despite living nearby.

“I do shop online. I find it easier. When I do go shopping, I usually don’t find what I’m looking for,” Amico said.

As for what could be improved in the mall?

“The inside cleanliness, that could stand an upgrade, especially fitting rooms — and maybe some of the merchandise, could be a little more modern,” Amico said.

About a month ago, the Macy’s corporate office told News10NBC it was planning to close 150 stores over the next three years. But the locations weren’t specified.

On Thursday, Macy’s corporate provided the following statement:

“As part of our new strategy to return Macy’s, Inc. to profitable growth and enhance the customer experience, Macy’s has sold its Mall at Greece Ridge location. Under the agreement, we are leasing back the store, which continues to operate as normal. We invite customers to continue shopping with us in-store at Macy’s Mall at Greece Ridge, online at macys.com and on the Macy’s App.”

News10NBC reached out to owners of the mall for comment, but did not immediately hear back. News10NBC also reached out to the new owners for comment, and will keep you posted.

According to the deed, Del Associates is a New York limited liability company, with a corporate address in Florida.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.