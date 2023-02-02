New partnership hopes to make eye care more accessible in Rochester

Bringing equitable eye care to the city of Rochester: that’s the mission of the new Stern’s Center for low vision.

The new eye care center was made in partnership between Goodwill Vision Enterprises and UR Medicine’s Flaum Eye Institute.

The clinic, at the Goodwill campus on south Clinton Avenue, is expected to increase access to eye care and help prevent vision loss.

“I think access is key,” says Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Flaum Eye Institute, Dr. Christine Coward. “Being on a bus line, being near the highways, being easily accessible to the inner city I think is vital for patients being able to come get their eye care.”

Officials expect a couple hundred people to use the services every week.

The clinic is set to open February 13.