New program aims to simplify reporting of drug price spikes in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a new program, “DFS Connect,” that will make it easier for New Yorkers to file complaints about prescription drug price spikes.

This digital program, launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will provide a clear way to file complaints for prescription drug prices that increase more than 50% over the course of a year, ensuring better service to businesses and consumers. New Yorkers can file a about complaint prescription drug spikes, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and drug manufacturers.

The program will also allow local pharmacies to find assistance resolving complaints against PBMs and report poor business practices of PBMs and drug manufactures.

When a complaint is submitted through DFS Connect, people will be able to track its status and directly communicate with DFS staff.

DFS Connect will help build on the State’s actions to protecting New Yorkers from rising drug costs. In 2021, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to bring transparency and a comprehensive regulatory structure to unregulated PBMs. DFS also adopted new conduct regulations to govern PBMs that operate in New York State.

“New Yorkers deserve a transparent and accessible option for reporting drug price spikes and holding PBMs and drug manufacturers accountable for their rising costs of prescription medication,” Gov. Hochul said.

To submit a compliant, click here. For more information on DFS, click here.