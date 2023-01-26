New program hopes to restore historical properties in western New York

The Landmark Society has announced its “five to revive.”

The program calls attention to five historical properties in western New York that are in need of investment. In Monroe County, those sites include Rochester’s urban tree canopy, Mount Hope Cemetery’s old chapel and one of the most recognized buildings in downtown Rochester, the Cadillac Hotel.

Wayne Goodman, Landmark Society’s Executive Director says “I think it’s been a challenged property, we’re looking forward to working with any development team that has a strong proposal for reuse, and we think it has an incredible amount of potential in the East End.”

Also on the list, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County. And in Ontario County, the John Wenrich Cabin at Wesley Hill Nature Preserve.