New project aims to celebrate life and legacy of Frederick Douglass in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new initiative, The “Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives,” aims to honor the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass in Rochester.

The “Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives” has signed a memorandum of understanding with the city to explore the development of a cultural corridor on Andrews Street along the Genesee River.

This proposed project is less than a mile from where Douglass published his abolitionist newspaper, The North Star. It envisions a museum, cultural center and public park dedicated to celebrating Douglass, who called Rochester home for 25 years.

“This partnership with the City of Rochester represents an important step toward creating a space that honors my ancestor’s enduring legacy in a city that was at the forefront of America’s reform movements,” said Kenneth B. Morris, Jr., Founder and President of FDFI and a direct descendant of Frederick Douglass.

Morris said that this will create a new dynamic place that will celebrate “Rochester’s unique role in shaping our nation’s history while inspiring future generations.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.