New public safety intern program starts this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester has launched a new summer program that will connect high school graduates age 17-21 to careers in the Rochester Fire Department (RPD) and Emergency Communications Department (ECD).

The Career Connect Summer Public Safety Intern Program will provide classroom and hands-on learning opportunities in firefighting and 911 Center operations, as well as life skills, decision making, leadership development, and team building. At the end of the program, participants will be eligible to take the City of Rochester Civil Service Exam and qualify to enter the RPD Firefighter Trainee Program or to apply for Public Safety Communicator jobs within the ECD.

Applications are being accepted now through June 19, 2023.

The program runs for five weeks, July 17 through August 18. During the program, all participants will receive an hourly wage of $16.26 per hour. You can get more information and apply here.