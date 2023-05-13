New renderings for exhibits and renovations coming to Seneca Park Zoo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Seneca Park Zoo will be getting some exciting renovations, according to County Executive Adam Bello. Now there’s new renderings for those who are wondering what these exhibits may look like.
Bello posted the renderings on Twitter Saturday afternoon. The zoo will have a tropics center and 220,000-gallon aquarium.
The Seneca Park Zoo Project was released last May, during the State of the County Address. The project is set to cost $121 million.