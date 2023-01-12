New report shows 226 officers died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — According to an annual report, 226 officers died in the line of duty across the country in 2022. That includes Rochester Police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, who was ambushed and fatally shot in July.

The report was released on Wednesday. This year’s total was a decrease from 2021 when 586 officers died in the line of duty.

However, the data also shows firearms deaths are significantly higher than average. The data shows 64 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022, an increase compared to the average shooting deaths in the prior decade.

“The average age of these law enforcement officers who wake up to keep our community safe every day is 44 years old,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.