New Rochester fire chief confirmed officially
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stefano Napolitano was confirmed officially as the Rochester Fire Department’s new chief Tuesday evening.
City Council approved Napolitano’s appointment in a unanimous vote during Monday’s council meeting.
Napolitano has served as Batavia fire chief, Herkimer deputy fire chief, and deputy state fire administrator. He also has nearly two decades of experience as a state fire instructor.
A formal confirmation hearing was held earlier this month.