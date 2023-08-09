New Rochester fire chief to start Sept. 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department officially has a new chief.

Deputy New York State Fire Administrator Stefano Napolitano will take over as the new permanent chief starting Sept. 11. He will serve in an acting role until confirmed by the Rochester City Council.

Napolitano, 56, is also a former Batavia fire chief. He has been the deputy state fire administrator with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control since 2021.

Napolitano will replace interim Chief Teresa Everett, who has led the department since the retirement of Chief Felipe Hernandez in February 2023.