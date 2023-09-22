New safety measures called for at Franklin High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are major safety concerns at a Rochester high school.

A 14-year-old was shot a block away from Franklin on Thursday. The boy, who does not attend a city school, is expected to recover.

News10NBC found out that the shooting happened after multiple fights broke out on campus between students, prompting a shelter in place.

Extra Rochester police were on hand Friday at both arrival and dismissal, and News10NBC has not heard of any problems.

But the head of the Rochester Teachers Association says more action is needed.

Police had been called Thursday because of several fights in the building during the school day.

The building went into a shelter in place, meaning students were kept in classrooms, while the hallways were cleared. Classes then returned back to normal.

After dismissal, the 14-year-old was shot on St. Stanislaus Street, just a block away.

Students who were outside waiting for rides on the Franklin campus were brought into the school for safety.

Last year, someone chased a student who was walking to Franklin onto the campus, shooting at him. Thankfully, he and the other students nearby weren’t hit.

After that, the mayor, police chief, and superintendent agreed to have officers outside of five city high schools at both arrival and dismissal.

And today, there were four officers instead of just one at Franklin.

The District Student Support Team met with students and staff who needed it Friday, as well.

RTA president Adam Urbanski said he spoke with Superintendent Carmine Peluso after yesterday’s shooting.

He said that Peluso told him that Pathways to Peace, which helps deter youth from violence, drugs, and gangs, will be brought in.

But Urbanski is pushing for more.

“If there is possible evidence of strife, gang presence, that the police should also be at the school, not just outside of the school, but the board, the school board has a policy against that,” Urbanski said.

Urbanski says that measures like better lighting, more security in the parking lots, and a new PA system would be beneficial at Franklin.

We made repeated attempts to talk to the district today, but have not heard back.