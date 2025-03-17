New salon offers discounts to domestic violence survivors and others

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A salon is celebrating its grand opening by giving back to the community.

The Beauty Kartel opened its doors on Portland Avenue over the weekend and is offering discounts for funeral events and victims of domestic violence.

Also, with prom season around the corner, students can get 50% off some services. The Beauty Cartel is a full-service salon with hair services including extensions, lashes, and nails.