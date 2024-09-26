New school year, new name for old School No. 25, now Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School

Ribbon cut for renamed Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Celebrating a new school year and a new name: The ribbon was cut Wednesday in front of what is now Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School in Rochester.

The school is named after a prolific scientific researcher who did significant biological research for Eastman Kodak.

Parents and faculty gathered at the former Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25 on Scio Street for the occasion, and the excitement was palpable.

“This is one of the most beautiful things to see — the excitement, the enthusiasm with trying to get the neighborhood involved,” said James Weldon Johnson Sr. “If the kids can be engaged in school and have people that love them like their parents and family and friends — the village is huge, you know, we’re all about it, so I’m here for it.”

Another renamed school in the Rochester City School District is having its own ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Thursday: Andrew Langston Middle School on Edgerton Park, named after the founder of WDKX Radio.