New sculpture on Canandaigua Lake evokes iconic Roseland Park

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For 60 years in the 20th century, Roseland Park drew locals and visitors to the Canandaigua lakefront. Roseland — which opened in the 1920s as a dance hall — blossomed into a full-fledged amusement park over the years before it closed in 1985.

On Friday, the iconic Canandaigua attraction was remembered with the unveiling of a movable sculpture by Benji Carr, depicting some of the most popular rides from the park. It was unveiled at the Hotel Canandaigua, on the lakefront next to Kershaw Park.