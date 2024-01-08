New security protocol in place at Monroe County Office Building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new security protocol at the Monroe County Office Building goes into effect on Monday.

Visitors will have to be screened before entering the building. Bags will also be searched and visitors will have to go through metal detectors.

Most people will have to enter through the doors on Irving Place. Only employees and elected officials with badges will be allowed in through the west main street doors. County officials say the protocols align with security procedures at Rochester City Hall, the Hall of Justice and the Federal Building.