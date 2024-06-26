New senior vice commander from Rochester area installed at DAV annual convention

DAV commander from Rochester installed at annual convention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of disabled American veterans and their supporters met in Rochester on Sunday for the annual convention of the Disabled American Veterans Department of New York State, or DAV.

The event is vital for members, volunteers, and supporters to come together and empower veterans to lead their lives with respect and dignity for their service.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get together and share our experiences, share our knowledge, and really just support each other,” said the new senior vice commander, Shannon Sander, who is from the Rochester area.

“I grew up in the Rochester area, graduated from Hilton, went off to the Air Force, lived my life — came back about 11 years, have moved up over 24 years in DAV, and now I’m looking to be the next commander here in New York,” she said.

The DAV provides a range of services to veterans and their families, including counseling and job opportunities.

