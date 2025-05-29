New Skate park opens in Greece Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. – The Town of Greece has officially opened a new skate park at the Town Hall campus off Long Pond Road, providing a fresh space for skaters to hone their skills.

The 27,000-square-foot park welcomes skaters of all ages and skill levels, said Town Supervisor Bill Reilich.

The grand opening took place Thursday afternoon, and the park has been bustling with activity since then. Skaters on bikes, skateboards, and scooters have been showcasing their tricks in every direction.

Father John Mueller says its great to be able to go to the park with his daughter, Addison.

“Everyone always said, when you have kids, your life’s going to change as a skater, not being able to skate as much. And then, you know, it does for a little bit. But once they get old enough to get on wheels themselves, then it’s like go time for the both of us,” said Mueller.

Mediterranean-inspired columns surround the park, reflecting the theme of the town’s namesake. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, but motorized items are not allowed.

The opening of the Greece skate park follows a local trend, with a new skate park opening in Perinton last year. Plans are also underway for an expansion at the Roc City Skate Park downtown.

