New skatepark open in Perinton Park

PERINTON, N.Y.– The new skatepark in Perinton Park was pretty packed Saturday evening after a grand opening earlier in the day, with skaters of all ages coming to check it out.

The $2.7 million project includes lighting, benches and picnic tables.

The town of Perinton secured grant money from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford.

The skatepark will be open year-round, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.