New state law moves local elections to even-numbered years

Lawmakers in Albany are divided over a new law that changes the way elections are held in New York.

The law, signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul, moves all local elections to even-numbered years. The move aligns those elections with state and national level elections.

Democrats in Albany and advocates for the law say it will increase voter turnout and save taxpayer dollars.

But not everyone agrees.

In a statement to News10NBC, state Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt says:

“Governor Hochul shamefully signed a bill that effectively ends local elections in New York State.

“The touted benefits of this bill are a total sham concocted to hide the Democrats’ goal of expanding one-party control to every level of government.”