New state legislation aims to protect children on social media

ALBANY, N.Y. — New measures are being taken in New York to keep kids safe on social media.

New legislation announced Wednesday aims to prevent kids from getting addicted to social media by limiting how companies can change kids’ feeds, letting parents control kids’ social media screen time, and prohibiting companies from sending notifications to underage users at certain times of day. It also limits how companies can use kids’ data.

Studies show too much exposure to social media can cause mental health problems in kids, including anxiety and depression.