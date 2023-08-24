New students move into Roberts Wesleyan University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Move-in day for Roberts Wesleyan University’s class of 2027 was on Thursday.

Undergraduates, faculty, and staff welcomed the new students and their families. They helped the new students haul their things into their new dorms. Students said today was a mix of excitement and anxiety for them.

“The most exciting part is meeting new people,” said freshman Timidera Mackintosh. “I feel like it helps me gain more confidence in myself and want to be more independent and more as an adult, not having to depend on my parents all the time.”

Timidera says she will major in psychology. Classes at Roberts Wesleyan begin on Monday.