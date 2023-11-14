New top chef crowed during cook-off hosted by Foodlink

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A chef of the year has been crowned in Rochester. There was a cook-off on Monday night hosted by Foodlink and it ended with a new local top chef.

Foodlink partnered with the Rochester chapter of the American Culinary Federation. Birdhouse Brewery chef and Monroe Community College culinary instructor Chris Januzzi won in a face off against Culinary Federation president and MCC advisory board member David Kasper.

“It comes with a humongous trophy and you also get to present at the chef of the year awards later. And you also get money donated to your favorite charity,” said Ashley Chung, chef and instructor at Foodlink Career Fellowship.

The winning menu was a sautéed fluke fish, zucchini, sweet potato latke, chickpea pork belly ragu, charred shalot, and lemon butter.