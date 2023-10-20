New updates on the Fairport bus driver who groped a woman back in July

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — We are learning more about a bus driver accused of groping a woman.

The victim is physically and mentally disabled. Ronald Metzler, 71, of Fairport was charged Thursday, Oct. 19.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies said today that it took time to investigate and build this case. And they say they’ve been trying to get him to turn himself in for a while now.

Metzler was a bus driver for CDS Monarch, which provides services to individuals with disabilities.

Back in July, deputies say another employee allegedly saw Metzler grope a woman over her clothes while he was taking her to a day program. The woman is in a wheelchair and is nonverbal.

For two months, investigators have been trying to get Metzler to turn himself in, but say Metzler was not cooperative — until this week, when they convinced him to surrender.

Deputies say cases involving vulnerable adults can be difficult for the Sheriff’s Office to investigate. They say specifically for this case, there’s not a lot of physical evidence, so a lot of it is based on statements from the victim, witnesses and the person charged.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is a very victim-driven organization. And in this particular case, obviously, any investigations that involve children and vulnerable populations, we take very seriously. In this case, the Justice Center works with us. They are involved in any investigations regarding group homes and vulnerable adult populations. The Bivona Child Advocacy Center was also involved in this case because they have the forensic interviewers, and that is who interviewed our victim in this case,” Investigator Leah Larocque with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Metzler was suspended by CDS Monarch once the allegation was made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News10NBC reached out to Metzler for a comment but have not heard back.

Deputies say there could be more victims out there — the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. You can do so by calling (585) 753-4178 or emailing mcsotips@monroecounty.gov