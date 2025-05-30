New veterans space at Rochester Airport honors Medal of Honor recipient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new space at the Rochester International Airport now honors veterans.

Named the Corporal William Perkins Veterans Area, it is named after one of the two Medal of Honor recipients from Rochester.

The new veterans area is located on the ground floor of the airport, just as you walk in the first set of doors. It’s meant to be a quiet place for reflection, not just for veterans but for anyone who is coming to the airport

The space was unveiled Friday morning, and is curated with information and displays highlighting the crucial role thousands of community members played in keeping the country safe.

“This really is a beautiful way of connecting generations of people really so all can appreciate those who sacrificed for our freedoms,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The space is named after Marine Corps combat photographer William Perkins, who was born and raised in Rochester. Perkins was in Vietnam for three or four months before he was killed, said Chuck Macaluso, president of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“The area that was here before really didn’t represent a lot of the local things,” said Chuck Baylis from the Military History Society of Rochester. “In the display cases, all the artifacts are all Monroe County based, just showing off to say, here’s our community. Not only are we a great community but we have a great heritage as well.”

“Photographers, they really weren’t expected to be trigger pullers ya know, they were just supposed to be documenting the thing,” Macaluso said.

Perkins didn’t pull a trigger but protected those who did. Macaluso says Perkins yelled “grenade,” and then jumped on the grenade and took the brunt of the explosion.

“There were five people that said, he saved my life,” Macaluso added.

Perkins died as a result and was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. For years, the local veterans community has been bothered that most people don’t know his name or his story.

“He was truly, Rochester’s forgotten hero,” said Macaluso.

The new veterans area is part of a $37 million renovation project at the airport funded with state and federal grants.

