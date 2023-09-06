New year, new challenges for Rochester City School District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts in our area, including the largest district, the Rochester City School District.

And for the RCSD, the new year has come with some new challenges.

News10NBC talked with the district about safety, transportation and the asylum seeker children that will be starting school with them.

The district has invested $7 million in security for this year. It says it’s fully staffed with security personnel, and will have five Rochester police officers stationed at different secondary schools throughout the district.

Transportation has also been a problem, given the national bus driver shortage. One of the district’s solutions is to pack those buses a little bit fuller.

“This year one of the things we determined we needed to do…we went up to 60%,” said Marisol Ramos-Lopez, chief of communications.

The district is also welcoming the littlest asylum seekers who have arrived in town. The district is partnering with more than 10 local agencies helping those asylum seekers, and making sure the kids feel welcome.

“As you can imagine, they’ve been through a lot … to feel like you’re welcomed and cared for is super important,” said Ruth Turner, deputy superintendent for administration and support