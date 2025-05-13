New York Attorney General joins lawsuit against Department of Transportation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York Attorney General Tish James has joined 19 other attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Department of Transportation. (DOT)

The lawsuit claims that the DOT is unlawfully conditioning billions of dollars in transportation funding on state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the DOT would cut off funding to states refusing to comply with the administration’s immigration agenda.

The coalition of attorneys general argues that tying federal transportation funds to immigration enforcement violates the constitutional separation of powers.

