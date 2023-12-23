New York bans wildlife killing contests

Wildlife killing contests are now illegal in New York State.

The new law prohibits competitive hunting events targeting “the most heaviest or smallest animals for cash and prizes.”

Democrat lawmakers and advocates say the law will protect animals like coyotes, crows, foxes and squirrels.

It comes after years of backlash against the Holley Fire Department for holding a squirrel-hunting contest called “the Squirrel Slam.”

New York is the tenth state to ban contests like this.