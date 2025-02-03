New York City man pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting local teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, Serdar Ozmen, 41, pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony, two counts of criminal sexual act, and two counts of criminal sexual act, for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Brighton.

On March 25, 2024, an Amber Alert was issued for the teenager who was missing from her home. She was found 24 hours after her kidnapping.

The investigation found the victim met Ozmen online through social media. The defendant convinced the teen to leave her house in the middle of the night, then restrained her in his car and abducted her.

Ozmen took her from Monroe County to New York City where police found her in an apartment in the Bronx. During the abduction, the victim was sexually assaulted. She was quickly reunited with her family thanks to the quick work of the Brighton Police Department, the New York State Police, and the New York City Police Department.

Ozman is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.