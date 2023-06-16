New York cracking down on child labor

New York State Capitol

New York state is sharing details on its efforts to crack down on child labor.

The “Child Labor Task Force” has done inspections at 145 businesses across the state. Those inspections resulted in $105,000 in penalties.

The state Department of Labor also launched a new online child labor complaint form — so minors, their parents or anyone in the community can easily report violations. Also launched is an online child labor hub, a digital resource with information to help employers comply with federal and state child labor laws.