New York EBT cardholders: Prepare for system outage on May 19 during transition to new vendor

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system will undergo a significant update, causing a service outage on Sunday, May 19 from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During this time, the state will be switching to a new EBT vendor, making services inaccessible including EBT card usage for food and cash transactions, cash withdrawals, and customer service support.

The upgrade will involve a transition to the new ebtEDGE app and client portal, replacing the current ConnectEBT app and portal. These changes are crucial for EBT cardholders to note as they will need to download or access the new systems to manage their transactions, card freezing or unfreezing, and PIN changes post-update.

To prepare, EBT cardholders are advised to plan their purchases and withdrawals ahead of the outage. While card numbers and PINs remain the same, the customer service helpline and all other EBT access points will be offline during the upgrade window.

The updated ebtEDGE app and website details will be provided on otda.ny.gov, where cardholders can also check the system’s status on May 19 to confirm when services have been restored. This outage will only affect New York’s EBT cardholders; EBT cardholders from other states will continue to use their cards in New York without interruption during this time.

