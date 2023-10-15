New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills — Week 6 Preview

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will welcome a fellow New York team to Highmark Stadium after a loss in London.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and New York Giants

Date: October 15

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Network: NBC

The Bills have returned from across the pond and are hunting for a win after falling to Jacksonville.

The Bills will see some familiar faces at the game Sunday night as Brian Daboll stands at the opposing sideline.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills from 2018-2021 — Josh Allen’s first four years with the team. Daboll may bleed Giants blue now, but Bills coach Sean McDermott says he had a lasting impact on Allen.

“You almost don’t go a week anymore without going up against someone that you haven’t had a history with, which is a good thing I guess when you… I guess it speaks to the people that you’ve learned from,” says McDermott. “I think Brian’s been a huge part of that and Josh’s development and what not.”

Former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will also be on the opposite end of the gridiron.

Score predictions:

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills, 38-17