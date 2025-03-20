New York health officials stress importance of measles vaccination amid new cases

NEW YORK – Governor Kathy Hochul is raising concerns after four cases of measles were confirmed near New York City. This comes as Ontario, Canada, reports over 350 cases.

State health officials emphasize the contagiousness and danger of measles, urging vaccinations to prevent outbreaks.

“The number I want to see is over 95%. What I have in NYS right now is 81.4%,” said Jim McDonald.

Governor Hochul reassured the public, stating, “The good news is we’re alert, we’re vigilant, we’re watching, but also, we have the power to stop any outbreak. It rests in our hands.”

The governor’s office has launched an online measles portal to provide facts and information here.

