New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026 Democratic primary

NEW YORK – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announced his candidacy for governor of New York on social media.

“New York, I’m not here to play the game. I’m here to change it. I’m running to be your next governor,” Delgado said.

Earlier this year, Delgado said he would not seek re-election on the same ticket as Gov. Kathy Hochul. The two are now set to face off in a Democratic primary in 2026.

News10NBC reached out to Hochul’s campaign for a response.

