New York motorcycle deaths up by 6%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The nice weather brings out the motorcycles in New York State. That means an increased risk of motorcycle deaths.

A new study by Quote Wizard shows a 6% increase in motorcycle deaths in New York since 2020. The data shows a rate of nearly 6 deaths for every 10k registered motorcycle owners in the state. The report also shows that Helmet use declined from 69% to 65% nationwide.

You can find the full report here. It includes detailed information on fatalities, helmet use and alcohol-related deaths.