New York Republicans push for mental health reforms to tackle crime rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Republicans made another push for measures they said would fight crime in New York. They demanded that involuntary mental health commitment be included in the state budget.

Republicans argued that people who are a danger to themselves and others are not receiving the necessary mental health care in their communities.

Senator Rob Ortt said that “of course,” people with may need necessary mental health care wouldn’t be able to make the determination that they need help.

“We owe it to them, and other people in their life around them, that they get the help they need,” said Ortt. “And we need to be realistic.”

News10NBC reached out to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for comment and are waiting for a response. Gov. Kathy Hochul is also calling on the legislature to pass this measure as part of her mental health reforms.

