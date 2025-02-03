New York residents need REAL ID to board airplanes beginning in May

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting May 7, travelers in the U.S. will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to fly.

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” says Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

New York residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID or an enhanced ID or they can stay with an older standard driver’s license. However, a standard credential—without the star or flag—will not be valid to board a domestic flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.

If you show up at the airport on or after May 7, you have to have an ID that is either Real ID compliant, an enhanced driver’s license, or a passport. If not, you probably won’t be able to board your flight.

This federal regulation aims to establish a nationwide security standard. In New York, checking compliance is straightforward.

“Take out your license, and if you don’t have a flag or a star on it, you are not Real ID compliant,” says Mark Schroeder, Commissioner of the NYS DMV. “So, if you want to visit grandma after May 7 in Ft. Lauderdale, you’re not going to make it.”

While passports, Global Entry, or NEXIS cards are alternatives, most domestic travelers use a license. Monroe County is prepared for increased demand.

“This is the reason why we’re here,” Schroeder says. “There are so many people who like doing transactions now online, but this is one that you can’t, so you need to come into a DMV office.”

In Monroe County, appointments are recommended for DMV visits.

“You know you’ve brought the documents in, you’re able to go right through that faster appointment line, and then we’re able to serve you,” explains Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk.

The process for obtaining a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license may take seven-10 days.

“We just want to make sure that New Yorkers are aware that they want to give themselves, set themselves up for success,” Schroeder adds.

Katherine Boor, who upgraded her license a few years ago, found the process straightforward.

“All I had to do was provide the appropriate documentation, and then I had the ID that enabled me to get on any flight or train,” she shares.

Brendan Hulbert, currently traveling with a regular license, acknowledges the upcoming change.

“Probably if you don’t travel, you wouldn’t know about it, or if you don’t watch the news,” he says. “So, today you’re getting on your plane with your regular license but next time, you’re going to have to get that upgraded? I’ll drive.”

This federal mandate has been pushed off a few times now, so at this point, it does look like May 7 is full steam ahead at the airport.

To get a REAL ID-compliant license, people need to visit their local New York Department of Motor Vehicles office in person and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and New York residency. Required documents include one proof of identity (passport or U.S. birth certificate), proof of legal presence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of New York residency, your social security card (if you’ve been issued one), and a current driver’s license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.

For more information and details about how to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in New York visit https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id.

