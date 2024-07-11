New York State approves over 100 licenses to sell and grow cannabis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has approved over 100 new licenses to sell, cultivate, process, and distribute cannabis, the governor’s office announced on Wednesday.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses during this month’s meeting. Out of those licenses, 21 will go to cannabis dispensaries. So far this year, the board has issued 730 licenses.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management says it’s working to shut down businesses that don’t have a license to sell. As of this week, the OCM has padlocked 164 stores suspect of selling unregulated cannabis, has given out 252 notices of violation, and have led to 76 hearings being conducted.