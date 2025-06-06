New York State Canal Corporation challenge people to travel along the Erie Canal

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – To celebrate the Erie Canal and its modern day use, the National Park Service and New York State Canal Corporation are challenging people to get outside.

The challenge, which is called the “Canalway Challenge,” is encouraging people to set a personal mileage goal and reach their goal by cycling, paddling, running, hiking, rolling or walking along the canal.

People can sign-up either by themselves, with a team or with an organization. News10NBC has their own team competing in it!

For anyone looking to travel along the whole 360 miles of the canal between Buffalo and Albany, they can join the “End-to-Ender,” club and set their goal to 360 miles.

This challenge is happening during the Erie Canal’s 200th season. News10NBC is your Canal Bicentennial Headquarters, celebrating how the canal changed the landscape, economy, and recreation of the region.

To learn more or to sign-up for the challenge, click here.