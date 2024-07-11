New York State Fair guide: When tickets go on sale and who’s performing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Plenty of all-star artists including Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder will perform at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. for the shows. As always, there will also be plenty of shows free with admission. Here’s what you need to know.

When does the fair start and how much is admission?

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2. The fair grounds are at 581 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse. Admission to the fair is $8 while parking costs $12. Admission is free for people 65 or older and for children 12 and under.

You can also buy a pass to enter every day of the fair for $25. You can buy tickets to the fair here starting Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m.

What shows are at the Chevy Court?

All concerts at the Chevy Court series are free with admission and include Grammy winners and internationally acclaimed artists. Concerts will run from 1 to 6 p.m. at the stage near Gate 1.

Rochester’s own nationally-touring singer Danielle Ponder will take the stage at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The former Monroe County public defender creates music that weaves pop, R&B, blues, and soul. She sang in the News10NBC studio after we spoke with her on Rochester in Focus.

Seats at the Chevy Court are first-come first-seated. You can see the full lineup here.

Which shows are at the Suburban Park?

Concerts at the Suburban Park require tickets in addition to the admission. Each concert begins at 8 p.m. at the stage at the western end of the fairgrounds.

Some of this year’s performers are modern rock band Chevelle, the R&B group TLC, and seven-time Grammy winner Big Boi from the rap group Outkast. You can see the full lineup here. You can buy the tickets on the state fair’s website once they go on sale.