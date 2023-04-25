New York state giving $15 million for cooling assistance program

ALBANY, N.Y. State funding will soon be available to help low-income New Yorkers keep cool.

$15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps provide air conditioning to eligible households, like those who have a family member who is elderly or has a medical condition making them sensitive to heat.

Applicants must meet the criteria to qualify. Residents outside of New York City may apply by contacting their local departments of social services by phone or in person.