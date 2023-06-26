New York State is receiving more than $664M for broadband

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is receiving the largest investment in broadband in its history, getting more than $664.6 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet service in areas that lack it.

The funding, announced on Monday, comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the investment will help to close the digital divide in the state.

“Whether it is for work, school, or getting the healthcare you need, access to the internet is not luxury, but a necessity for modern life,” he said. “Long before the pandemic, communities across New York, from rural communities Upstate to bustling city neighborhoods, have struggled to obtain reliable high-speed internet service.”

Schumer was in Pavilion in Genesee County for a press conference on Monday morning. Watch News10NBC at noon for the latest details on the conference.