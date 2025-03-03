New York State issues warning, begins terminations for corrections officers after two weeks of strikes

NEW YORK STATE — Terminations have begun for New York State corrections officers who remain on strike.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision posted this message on social media, and sent termination letters to those still on the picket lines, following a warning issued Sunday about the potential loss of health care benefits.

The letter, shared on social media, stated: “Over the past 13 days, we were hopeful mediation and the subsequent consent award would end this illegal strike. We did not take any action during the mediation out of respect for our employees and their families.”

This situation is developing, and authorities are closely monitoring the ongoing strike.

