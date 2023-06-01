New York State launches online voter registration tool

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Board of Elections is trying to make it easier for people to register to vote by launching an online voter registration tool.

The tool’s launch comes after the state passed a law in 2019 allowing for electronic voter registration. State residents can use their name, address, and date of birth to register.

The 2020 Census results show that only 80% of voting-aged New Yorkers are registered. Officials say online registration will improve accessibility by giving people another option than mailing in a paper form.

“Over the last 5 years, New York State has made major progress in modernizing all aspects of election procedures and processes,” said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, Co-Executive Director of the New York State Board of Elections.

To make sure the data is secure, the registration tool uses an NY.gov sign-in platform. Users will need to create an NY.gov account. Once users submit their registration online, the information will be sent to their County Board of Elections. The board will verify the information and complete the registration within a few business days.

There’s still time to register before the New York State Primary, which takes place on Tuesday, June 27. Early voting will take place from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25. The deadline to register for the primary is Saturday, June 17.