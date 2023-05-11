New York State recommends three changes to its liquor laws

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York State commission recommended 18 changes to the state’s laws including hours of operation for liquor stores.

Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators created a panel to review the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and offer suggestions for how to modernize those policies.

A series of recommendations from the board was released at the start of the month and indicated that change could be coming for consumers and liquor stores across the state.

The first recommendation would allow liquor stores to start selling at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than the current regulations. Those hours would be in line with what restaurants can do, which was put in place seven years ago.

The second recommendation would permit liquor store owners to own more than one retail location. The third recommendation would grant bars and restaurants the ability to purchase from a liquor store, especially if they run out of alcohol during business hours.