New York State will invest over $5M in school-based mental health clinics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State will invest millions of dollars to help establish school-based mental health clinics.

More than $5 million is being given to 137 school-based clinics across the state. Officials say the clinics will be staffed by mental health professionals throughout the academic week, allowing them to work with educators.

“Statistics are so alarming, the number of young people contemplating suicide and the number of young people feeling depression. The numbers are astronomical,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The governor says $30 million will be invested in expanding mental health services for children in the 2024 budget.