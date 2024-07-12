New York State works to tackle unsafe lithium-ion batteries

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Several new laws in New York State are pushing against unsafe batteries in e-bikes. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package on Thursday that includes new regulations for e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries sold in the state.

The new laws establish a quality standard for all lithium-ion batteries sold in the state. If a battery doesn’t meet the standard, it’s banned and the manufacturer could face penalties.

“No one should fear that the e-bike charging down the hall could go off like a bomb at any moment,” Hochul said. “And no firefighter should ever risk their lives because some cheap manufacturer cutting the corners had to make an extra buck.”

E-bikes themselves have new regulations, including mandatory traffic safety warning labels from the factory. In addition, electric mopeds sold in the state now must be registered with the DMV.

