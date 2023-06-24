New Yorkers can fish without a license in bodies of freshwater June 24 and 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a free fishing weekend here in New York.

That’s when you can fish without a license in any of New York’s bodies of freshwater. The bass fishing season officially started last weekend.

Some fishing spots in Monroe County include Braddock Bay, Buck Pond, and Irondequoit Bay.

Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to get out and take advantage, saying fishing is therapeutic and a great way to enjoy the outdoors. This is the second free fishing weekend of the year.

Additional free fishing days in New York are September 23 and November 11.