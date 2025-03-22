New York’s cannabis industry continues to grow with 100+ new licenses approved and 330 operating dispensaries

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ALBANY, N.Y. – The State Cannabis Control Board approved more than 100 new adult-use licenses, increasing the total number of licenses issued to over 1,600.

The number of operating adult-use dispensaries in the state has risen to 330.

The board also advanced proposals to change the state’s packaging, labeling, marketing, and advertising regulations.

