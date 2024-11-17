New York’s Clean Slate Act: What it means for locals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State’s Clean Slate Act is now in effect. The act automatically seals certain criminal records after a required waiting period, with exceptions for people applying to work in law enforcement and work with vulnerable populations.

Some charges are not eligible for sealing. For example, convicted sex offenders and murderers are not eligible to have their records sealed.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we work to improve public safety and expand economic opportunity for all, the Clean Slate Act will play a critical role in helping New Yorkers find jobs, housing, and opportunities in education.”

On Monday there will be an opportunity to learn what the Clean Slate Act means to some people with a criminal record. Legal professionals will be available to review the criminal record from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Rochester’s Central Library on South Avenue.

Register for the event here.